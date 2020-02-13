GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Shares of GB Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:GBLX) were down 13.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 432,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 474,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

About GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX)

GB Sciences, Inc focuses to be a technology and solution company that converts the cannabis plant into medicines, therapies, and treatments for various ailments. The company is developing technologies in plant biology, cultivation and extraction techniques, which are combined with biotechnology; and plans to produce medical-grade cannabis, cannabis concentrates, and cannabinoid therapies.

