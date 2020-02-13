GCP Asset Backed Income Fund (LON:GABI) Trading Down 0.5%

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (LON:GABI) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 105.90 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.39), approximately 231,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 228,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.40).

The company has a current ratio of 42.23, a quick ratio of 42.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $468.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

