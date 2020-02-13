Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $188.49

Shares of Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $188.49 and traded as low as $183.20. Genel Energy shares last traded at $184.00, with a volume of 310,415 shares changing hands.

GENL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Genel Energy to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $510.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 186.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 188.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.78.

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

