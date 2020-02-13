GeneNews (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Trading 27.7% Higher

GeneNews Ltd (OTCMKTS:GNWSF)’s share price traded up 27.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

GeneNews (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

GeneNews Limited focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

