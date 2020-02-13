General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 1.0% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 57,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 33,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.8% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.94. 50,963,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,823,883. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

