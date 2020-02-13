Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on THRM. ValuEngine lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,868. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $35.63 and a 52 week high of $49.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.45. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $256,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,763,000.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

