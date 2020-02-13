German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. German American Bancorp. reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on GABC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of GABC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 33,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,521. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. German American Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GABC. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

