GIVAUDAN SA/ADR’s (GVDNY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $67.18 on Thursday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $67.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.25.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

