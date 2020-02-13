GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLNCY. Liberum Capital upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GLENCORE PLC/ADR (GLNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.