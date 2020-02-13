Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Global Indemnity has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GBLI opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. Global Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBLI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

