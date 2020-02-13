Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.30

Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 28386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Aegis began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 99.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

