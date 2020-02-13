Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.43-7.62 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.43 to $7.62 EPS.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $202.73. 1,883,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,887. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $206.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.98.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

