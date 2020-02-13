Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.67

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.67 and last traded at $109.61, with a volume of 476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GL. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.35.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $99,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $996,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,614,844.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,019 shares of company stock worth $2,588,638 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,144,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,453,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,278,000. SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 919,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

