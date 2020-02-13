Glynn Capital Management LLC Sells 88,780 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Glynn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 88,780 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 6.0% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $34,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $212.41. 6,688,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

