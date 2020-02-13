Golden Leaf (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Shares Down 2.3%

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:GLDFF)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 1,031,741 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 510,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

About Golden Leaf (OTCMKTS:GLDFF)

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products. The company also research and development; ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate; ownership and leasing of capital equipment; and medical marijuana patient consulting activities.

