Golden Queen Mining (OTCMKTS:GQMNF) Trading Up 16.6%

Golden Queen Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GQMNF) was up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, approximately 13,968 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 3,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

Golden Queen Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GQMNF)

Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd. engages in the operation of gold and silver properties in the United States. It primarily holds interest in the Soledad Mountain project located in the Mojave mining district in Kern County, California. Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

