Golden Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Shares Down 3.5%

Golden Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:GVYB)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.51, approximately 665 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64.

About Golden Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:GVYB)

Golden Valley Bank (Chico, CA) provides various banking products and services in northern California. The company offers a range of personal and business banking services, including checking and money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; home loans; and commercial loans.

