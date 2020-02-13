Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €84.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.07 ($84.96).

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €72.80 ($84.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €56.50 ($65.70) and a fifty-two week high of €74.80 ($86.98). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €68.37. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

