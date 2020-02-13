Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $725.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $690.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $627.14.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $600.35. 753,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,040. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $455.15 and a 52 week high of $616.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $588.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Insiders sold 26,894 shares of company stock worth $15,409,364 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 348.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.