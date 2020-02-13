Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

NYSE GS traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $238.31. The stock had a trading volume of 446,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,046. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

