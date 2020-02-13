GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded GrafTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded GrafTech International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of EAF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. 3,306,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,500. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 101.61% and a net margin of 41.58%. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $396,835,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

