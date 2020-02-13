Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.19

Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $5.57. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 223,185 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.49 target price on shares of Gran Colombia Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Gran Colombia Gold alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98. The stock has a market cap of $329.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$109.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gran Colombia Gold Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. It holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.