Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.59

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (TSE:TGOD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 2418177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Green Organic Dutchman from C$2.40 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.02 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.