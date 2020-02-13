Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.13

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and traded as high as $29.17. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 756 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $247.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2,571.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

