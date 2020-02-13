Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GLJ has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.50 ($101.74) price target on Grenke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.92 ($115.02).

Grenke stock traded down €1.50 ($1.74) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €101.50 ($118.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,014 shares. Grenke has a 12-month low of €70.45 ($81.92) and a 12-month high of €96.70 ($112.44). The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.49, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.09.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

