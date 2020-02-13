Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,932 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 624.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after buying an additional 479,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after buying an additional 232,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 243.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after buying an additional 169,732 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 264,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after buying an additional 130,497 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 19.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 597,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,786,000 after buying an additional 98,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.28.

Shares of PPG opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.44 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.59.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

