Grimes & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 24,500 La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of LJPC opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $248.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. Equities analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 2,971,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,774.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $4,990,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,131,160 shares of company stock valued at $26,873,996. 29.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

