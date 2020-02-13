Grimes & Company Inc. Invests $210,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,186,000 after purchasing an additional 299,476 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,676,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 618,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 523,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,653,000 after acquiring an additional 93,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.