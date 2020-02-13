Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 844 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $225.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.33. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

