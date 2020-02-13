GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) VP Sells $30,640.00 in Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) VP Didier Lasserre sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $30,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Didier Lasserre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Didier Lasserre sold 1,802 shares of GSI Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $14,434.02.

Shares of GSIT stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.72 million, a P/E ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.31. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 24.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 39.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

