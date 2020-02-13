Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.14

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.14 and traded as high as $27.60. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.16. The stock has a market cap of $782.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 116,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,180,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,180,075.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.