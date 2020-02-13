GYL Financial Synergies LLC Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.28.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.75 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

