Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Nike by 38.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nike by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Nike by 8.9% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Nike during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nike by 685.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 344,420 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $102.95. 1,140,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,916,375. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.54.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.