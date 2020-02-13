Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 42.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.28. 565,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,592. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

