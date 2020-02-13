Hancock Whitney Corp Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Landstar System by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $110.61. 2,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.97 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.39.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens set a $129.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.74.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.