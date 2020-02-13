Hancock Whitney Corp Has $8.49 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,906,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,764,000 after buying an additional 48,727 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,168,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 793,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,606,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,234,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 530,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,070,000 after buying an additional 120,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

NYSE EMN traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.91. 129,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.