Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Stock Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,645 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $7,479,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth about $4,638,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth about $4,477,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after buying an additional 79,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 47.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after buying an additional 75,250 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens set a $41.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of HWC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.84. 10,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,344. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

