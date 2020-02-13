Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 16,366 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,366 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $732,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 10,454.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 151,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lumentum by 7.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $58,095.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $220,928.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,008. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $91.78. The stock had a trading volume of 594,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,043. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average of $66.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,147.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.60. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.84.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

