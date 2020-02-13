Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,660,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,795,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.46. 1,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $106.65 and a 12-month high of $200.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.25. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $57,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,315.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $41,072.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $420,147. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.