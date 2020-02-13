Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,391 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,356 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after acquiring an additional 767,750 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Huntsman by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after buying an additional 1,361,317 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,588,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after buying an additional 471,114 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,553,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,140,000 after buying an additional 339,153 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUN traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $21.28. 98,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -67.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

