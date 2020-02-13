HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Trading 0.1% Higher

HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.89, approximately 6,116 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 17,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.77.

About HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

