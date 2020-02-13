Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach Sells 6,507 Shares of Stock

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $902,390.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Joseph Welzenbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90.

THG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.54. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1 year low of $113.08 and a 1 year high of $144.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 838,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,716,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 592,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,984,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 684.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,934,000 after buying an additional 350,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 290,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 32,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THG. ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

