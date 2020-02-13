Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.36

Shares of Hardide Plc (LON:HDD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.36 and traded as low as $60.50. Hardide shares last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 650,685 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Hardide in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 million and a PE ratio of -24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.41.

In other news, insider Yuri Zhuk sold 208,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £131,528.25 ($173,017.96).

Hardide Company Profile (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

