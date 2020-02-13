Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,117 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $43,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,199,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,698,000 after acquiring an additional 150,178 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,495,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,846,000 after acquiring an additional 183,437 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after acquiring an additional 589,631 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.65. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,385,988.60. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,914,502.20. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.