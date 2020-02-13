Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on May 15th

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Hasbro has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Hasbro has a payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $98.20 on Thursday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $82.87 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day moving average of $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.