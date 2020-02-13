HashCoin (HSC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,120.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $876,991.00 and $4,120.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00046595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $619.85 or 0.06080339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00056611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024492 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00127977 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001808 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

