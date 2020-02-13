Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Hawkins from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,741. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $452.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.86. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $47.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hawkins by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

