HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Sets New 12-Month High at $151.97

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $151.97 and last traded at $151.59, with a volume of 38357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average of $134.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,727 shares of company stock worth $10,018,829 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after acquiring an additional 700,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 616,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,188,000 after acquiring an additional 335,431 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,563,000 after purchasing an additional 296,719 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,359,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

