Head-To-Head Review: GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) versus Allied Esports Entertainment (NYSE:AESE)

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A and Allied Esports Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A and Allied Esports Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A N/A $5.03 million N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment N/A N/A $1.14 million ($0.15) -16.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A 198.32% 1.41% Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -28.14% -3.64%

Summary

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

