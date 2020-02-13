HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.41

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 12830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,606 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 604.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 200,752 shares during the period.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NYSE:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

